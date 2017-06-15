Khattak favours land acquisition on market rate

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has agreed with the demand of the acquisition of land for development schemes on market rates to remove hurdles in the implementation of the schemes in the province. The Chief Minister was responding the complaints of the members of provincial assembly regarding difficulties in land acquisition for development schemes in their respective constituencies. The assembly resumed proceeding on demands for grants and cut motions on them here Wednesday with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. The members of the provincial assembly belonging to different opposition parties were complaining of difficulties in land acquisition for development schemes and even projects initiated under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while speaking in favour of their cut motions on the demand for grant of Rs 1.145 billion for Excise and Taxation Department. In their speeches, Syed Sardar Hussain and Saleem Khan, the PPP MPAs from district Chitral complained of long delay in the land settlement of the district and called for the acceleration of the process to pave way for acquisition of land for different projects in the district. Noor Saleem Khan of JUI-F criticized the provincial government for failure in the computerization of land record while Saleh Mohammad Khan of PML-N chided the PTI government for failure in bringing change in the patwari system. Similarly, Zia-ur-Rehman of PML-N demanded payment of compensation to the owners of land acquired for projected initiated under CPEC and Suki Kinari Hydel Power Project.

Responding to the queries of the legislators, the Chief Minister acknowledged hardships in land acquisition as crucial and serious issue. He said that a lot of schemes for the construction of schools and colleges are delayed due to price assessment for land.