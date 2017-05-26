Khattak directs reasonable increase in employees salaries

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for reasonable increase in the salaries of the provincial government employees and asked the health and education sector to come up with a viable proposal to divert major allocation to education and health sector.

He was addressing a meeting giving final touches to different schemes in both education and health sectors. Provincial Ministers Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, ACS Muhammad Azam Khan and administrative secretaries also attended.

Chief Minister said that his government would inject Rs.30 billion in education sector and Rs.12 billion in health sector because both these sectors are at the top of his government priorities adding that his government would go whole hog to make huge investment in education and health sectors. We wanted a healthy educated nation who could contribute to the national development. Our realistic approach and targeted efforts speaks volumes about our tenacity to the public welfare. We are committed for drastic improvement in health and education sectors and the provision of resources would never become a hindrance, he added.

Pervez Khattak with beaming face recounted his government reforms for improved delivery in social sector and there was considerable improvement in the overall law & order situation in the province. He said he introduced the concept of reward and punishment that yielded positive results and we are on a fast track towards development. He warned against half-hearted efforts and flimsy excuses by different public sector institutions. He would not accept below or average results. The government would reprimand the responsible for falling below the targets, he cautioned.

Pervez Khattak said that the performance graph of the government was up to the mark and would get further improvement with the days to come. We would judge our performance by the level of people satisfaction instead of statistics. The people of this province were bearing the brunt of the ill-conceived policies of the previous governments.

The non-developmental expenditure skyrocketed leaving minor resources for the development.