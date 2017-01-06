Khattak directs payment of advertisements

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Pervez Khattak has directed high ups of provincial government departments to ensure immediate payment of media dues on account of advertisements charges.

He was presiding over a meeting convened to discuss payment of outstanding dues of media against various departments for publication of their advertisements. Advisor to Chief Minister for Information, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, administrative secretaries and concerned officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about details of media dues against different departments and progress made so far. Taking note of the outstanding dues, the KP CM ordered immediate clearance of dues.

He also stressed judicious use of public money for effective projection of uplift projects and said that public money should be utilized carefully. He ordered clearance of dues with 15 days and directed to devise a mechanism for ensuring in time payment of advertisements.