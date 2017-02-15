Khattak directs for security, safety of Swat Motorway

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed for the management, security and safety of Swat Motorway including security in the proposed industrial cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial government would raise a force of 2600 personnel for the security and safety of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects and routes, he added.

He directed to negotiate with National Highway Authority (NHA) for the management and road safety mechanism for the Swat Motorway that the provincial government was constructing on its own resources.

He also okayed a special coordination unit for the CPEC that would integrate the entire CPEC related activities in the province. He was also for the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding that extension of existing laws and system was the best solution at the moment.

These remarks he made during a comprehensive meeting of the provincial Home Department that focused on the raising of a full security and safety force for comprehensive security cover to the CPEC related activities and the proposed merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the futuristic look of the province after the merger of FATA into the province.