Khattak directs expeditious preparations on safe city project

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for expeditious preparations for the safe city Peshawar project. He directed the home, P&D, Police and the team of Chinese company to sit together and finalize the requirements including cameras, poles and fiber optic and control room for the safe city Peshawar project. The safe city Peshawar project would also focus on monitoring the adjacent areas bordering the tribal agencies.

This he stated while meeting with the Vice President Chinese Company ranked among the top companies of China. The Chief Minister directed that the project would be started from Peshawar and would be extended to other cities of the province later on, adding that the safe city project should be planned in a manner that could also generate resources.

The team of the provincial government and the company should coordinate with each other and finalize the modalities in this regard. The team of Chinese company for the safe city project is due to visit Peshawar next month.

The Chief Minister said that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would finalize investment agreements with a number of foreign particularly Chinese companies this week.

The agreements to be concluded mainly related to small hydel and renewable power generation schemes which would on the one hand provide cheap electricity to the people of the whole country while on the other hand would contribute to environmental conservation and would become a source of income generation for the Province.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sino Hydro Corporation called on the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offered to make further investments in different projects. The company is already working on different hydel power generations in the province including the extension of Turbela Dam anb Shamai Khwarh.

Secretaries PE&DD, Shahab Ali Shah and Secretary Power Mohammad Naeem Khan were also present on the occasion who briefed the members of the delegations about investment in the Province.—APP