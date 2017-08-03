Khattak directs for early allotment of plots to quake affectees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for the accelerated allotment of plots to the 2005 devastating earthquake affectees of Balakot in the new Balakot City Project costing RS4.3 billion. He directed to prepare a commercially implementable model to sell it out to the private investors. MPA and Political Coordinator to Chief Minister Zargul Khan and former MPA Mazhar Ali Qasim were nominated as focal person to finalize arrangements for the project of new Balakot City.

He was presiding over a meeting here today that focused on the new Balakot City and the demarcation of commercial and residential plots in the said project. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Mushtaq Ghani, MPA Zargul Khan, administrative secretaries, representative of ERRA, PERRA, PDMA, NESPAK and Deputy Commissioners of Mansehra and Abbottabad attended. The meeting was briefed about the allotment of plots in the new Balakot City, the process of developing residential and commercial plots, the possible expenditure and the expected earning for re-spending on the development of new Balakot City.

The participants were briefed that 3600 affected families would be allotted plots, out of which, 70 plots have been allotted. As many as 8440 plots were being developed, the land had been identified for afforestation. Demarcation of plots for Bakariyal was in progress. 402 entitlement certificates handed over to the district administration. The meeting was told that 5492 plots of different categories including 7,10,15 and 20 marlas were available, while 4273 plots would be needed for Balakot, Gallot and Jaba and Bakariyal of different categories.

Another 650 kanal of land on which 1219 surplus plots could be developed while 113 kanal land could be used for commercial activities, the briefing added. The whole developmental process would need Rs4.30 billion, adding that Rs.4.38 billion was expected to be generated from the commercialization of surplus land. The Chief Minister approved the developmental activities under the commercial plan and directed for the small size shops and a feasible and comprehensive structural design of the project.

He said he would look to the induction of private sector in the developmental process. He directed to send a final plan which after approval at provincial level, would be communicated to the federal government. He directed the NESPAK to conduct a survey of the already cleared land without any delay.