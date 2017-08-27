Khattak concerned over delay in construction of Zoo

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak took strong exception to slow construction and completion of Peshawar Zoo. He said he will inaugurate it after Eid ul Azha adding that further delay in this regard is intolerable and warned action if the zoo was not complete in all respect. He has directed to ensure timely completion of the construction work, evergreen plantation, the walk in aviary, Butterfly Park, carnivores and other allied facilities in the Peshawar Zoo.

This he directed during a surprise visit to the site of the under construction Peshawar Zoo. Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser, Senior Minister for Local Government Inayatullah Khan and Minister for Information Shah Farman also accompanied him.

The Chief Minister directed to put the entire plan of the Zoo on fast track and complete it as expeditiously as early as possible. He also directed to expedite the sewerage line completion and contact the WAPDA authorities for an early transmission line and its connectivity to the Zoo.

Pervez Khattak said his government has already given an additional grant of Rs.200 million for the completion of existing and additional facilities in the Zoo. He also directed the district administration for foolproof security to the zoo. He wished that the premises of the zoo should have the ever green plants and the department should do it on fast track. He also directed for quality in all work in the Zoo. The zoo was at 29 acre of land with additional cycling track and allied facilities.

Chief Minister said his government wanted reasonable entertainment facilities for the people of Peshawar and its surroundings. The Zoo will be an entertaining facility for the people who would come and enjoy. He said that the government would provide everything but all facilities in the Zoo should be of standard.