Khattak assures full support to Danish companies, making investment in KP

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has welcomed the investment from the Danish government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saying the KP government has opened the province for the foreign investors by improving the law and order situation. This he said while talking to the outgoing Danish Ambassador Mr. Ole Thonke, who called on him at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad on Thursday.

Welcoming the keenness of the government of Denmark to invest in the province, the Chief Minister assured his government would provide all out support to the Danish companies. His government would offer six sites and the Danish companies could retain three of them for cement plant in the province. Worsening public order in the previous regimes was the main hurdles in attracting foreign investment in the province. The KP government changed the system, re-tracked the development of the province and put in place a transparent system suitable for both domestic and foreign investment. For the first time, his government distributed lease agreements to the potential investors in the presence of media-men, he added.

Referring to the natural resources and the available investment opportunities in the province, Pervez Khattak regretted that the previous rulers failed to cash on the natural advantages for the benefit of the province. Chief Minister said when his government came to power, it had a vision and commitment to change the system and revived the process of industrialization in the province. At the outset, our plans were never taken serious, understandably it was not an easy task to change the seven decade’s old system which protected the interest of the ruling elite and influentials of the society.

Pervez Khattak talked about his constant efforts for the de-politicization of public sector institutions and establishment of autonomous boards and authorities in the province. He reduced the role of the government in the decision making process of the boards and authorities. Reforms were brought in police, health and education sectors that restored the confidence of the people in the government and that was the main reason the foreign investors landed here to invest in the province.

He said because of the different layers of education, the Urdu medium was producing labourers and low-paid employees and the English medium was producing officers therefore his government introduced English from the basic schooling system so that the kids of poor could have equal growing opportunities and the poor could compete with the rich for future mobility.—APP