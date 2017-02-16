Khattak asks MPs to convey message of change to people

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has asked the elected members to rise to the occasion, convey the message of change to the people and apprise them about the reformed system for the public welfare.

He was addressing PTI MNAs, MPAs, District Nazims and Town Nazimeens at Chief Minister House Peshawar. MNA Engr Hamid Ul Haq, MPAs Shaukat Yousafzai, Arbab Jehandad, Arif Yousaf, District Nazim Peshawar Arbab Asim and others were also present.

The Chief Minister said that his government has transferred 30% of its developmental strategy to the local government system. It devolved all powers and authority to the grass root level enabling the local government system to function and make their own decisions. He said that the devolution of power plan carried the element of responsibility; the essence of it is transparently to use the power and authority for the public welfare.

The Chief Minister said his government has already released Rs 2.2 billion for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of internal roads of Peshawar city and pavement of streets. He also agreed to give an additional Rs 40 million for other projects in this regard.

He also directed to use the available resources for different projects of the district government adding that the commercialization of public property would be carried out by the provincial government. The local government system should concentrate on cleanliness, disposal of waste and the overall beautification of their respective areas.

The Chief Minister directed the district government to complete the construction of five Janaza Gaha in Peshawar city on the demand of the local councilors adding that work on Benazir Hospital road would be taken in hand shortly. Rs 20 lakh have been allocated for beautification of Naguman Chowk.

Pervez Khattak assured that these projects were in addition to the overall developmental strategy worked out for the beautification and reconstruction of Peshawar city.

He said that after the completion of different projects the people of Peshawar would get access to clean drinking water and other facilities and would enhance and beautify the outlook of Peshawar. He assured he was sensitive for the revival of grandeur of Peshawar. Peshawar did not receive attention in the previous rules and the PTI government would work on mega projects in Peshawar.