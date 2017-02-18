Khattak approves traffic wardens allowances on NH&MP pattern

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak in light of the letter of Inspector General of Police, Nasir Khan Durrani has approved special allowances for traffic warden police on the pattern of Motorway police with immediate effect. It may be recalled here that the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had announced traffic warden allowance on the pattern of Motorway police during the launching ceremony of traffic warden police Peshawar back in 2015 by directing the IGP to send a summary in this connection.

Consequently the IGP moved a summary on 11th March 2015. Later on the IGP send another letter in the matter on 11th February 2016 in which all details on the allowance on the pattern of motorway police for 1867 traffic warden personnel was worked out.

On 8th February 2017 the IGP wrote a letter to the Chief Executive of the province with the request to finalize the long standing matter within a week time so that the incentives may be materialized for ensuring optimal service delivery on the part of the traffic warden.

The Chief Minister finally approved the special allowances for traffic warden police on the pattern of Motorway police.

As per summary the lower subordinates will get fixed allowance of Rs 5000, Upper subordinates Rs 7000 and gazetted officers Rs 10000 per month respectively.