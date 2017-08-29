Khattak approves free education to poor in TEVTA institutes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak approved the creation of a post of Chief Executive Officer TEVTA and provision of free education and training to the poor in all the vocational institutes throughout the province. He also directed the TEVTA to sit with the KP EZDMC for the implementation of his government’s decisions for opening vocational training centres in the industrial zones in the province. He approved the handing over of biometric system in the technical education centres to the education department.

He said his government wanted to produce skilled manpower in the vocational training centers therefore there should be no space for wrongdoings in the examination results of these centers. The students getting the required level of results should be given certificates and the centers should also initiate steps for the employment of students who completed their training adding that his government wanted to give them training because it focused on the future of youth. He also directed against any hurdle in the government schemes advising the participants to come with the positive frame of mind and find out solution to the irritants in the system.

He was presiding over the 10th meeting of Board of Directors of TEVTA here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. The meeting approved the minutes on the previous meeting of the board and reviewed the implementation stage of these decisions. The meeting took for debate a 26 agenda items and made a number of decisions in this regard. The Chief Minister directed to review the proposed budget (2017-18) of TEVTA and assured the government would provide funding to the body that could be utilized by the end of June. The budgetary expenditures should be rationalized, he added.

The chief Minister regarding the amendment in the TEVTA regulations for conducting interviews of BPS-15, directed that the recruitments should be made as per the requirements given in the advertisement and approved 60% qualifying marks for the male interviewees and 45% for the female interviewees.