Khattak approves ADP 2017-18 blueprint, directs work on new schemes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday approved blueprint of annual development program 2017-18 directing immediate initiation of work on new schemes. Presiding over a consultative meeting on the ADP here, he directed all the concerned departments that the schemes should be on ground rather to the papers.

The department of education proposed a total 58 new and on-going schemes, while the Chief Minister approved ten new post graduate colleges for new financial year. He also approved provision of missing facilities including transport and setting up of two new libraries at college level across the province.

The department of agriculture proposed total 30 schemes including 17 on-going and 13 new which were approved by the CM. He directed the department to focus on development in agriculture sector and complete solarization of all tube-wells and took help of local MPA to resolve issue of lands. The CM directed the department of Irrigation and Public Health to enland development and fix district wise target for water courses and water tank and complete all the project before July this year. While giving nod to a project of environment department, the Chief Minister directed to provide uninterrupted funds to the department to control inventory and industrial pollution.

The forest department presented 36 schemes which were approved by the CM while directing to complete Zoo in the provincial capital on fast track and as per international standard. He also directed the department to complete work on development of national parks and their management besides provision of funds for billion tree Tsunami project phase-III.

The CM appreciated performance of department of Foods and approved 12 schemes of the department. He directed early completion of Food Green godowns. The department of sports presented 53 schemes which were all approved by the CM who also directed fast track completion of Arbab Niaz Stadium, Rustam Sport Complex Mardan for promotion of sports activities. It was informed on the occasion that at present 158 sports grounds are being constructed across province.

On the occasion the Chief Minister directed Azmak Board of Investment to set up display centre in Islamabad for facilitation of international investors. The CM approved payment of Rs 30,000 to scholars and poets which would be started from July.

The meeting approved 59 schemes of Home department including establishment of Tehsil Headquarters Police Station within nine month period. He further directed that it should specifically be kept in mind that people might not suffer due to security measures around police stations.

The Chief Minister directed to shift all miscreants from Hari Pur Jail to High Security Jail and the road leading to Hari Pur jail should be opened for general public.

The meeting also approved extension of Rescue 1122 service to all districts of the province in phases and also directed appointment and training of staff for new schemes.

The Chief Minister approved 19 schemes of Hajj and Religious affairsâ€™ department including solarization of mosques. He also approved nine schemes including automation of pension system and outsourcing of revenue generation of department of Finance.

Some 28 on-going and 26 new schemes of energy departments were also approved including solarization of four thousand mosques under Hydel Development Fund.

The CM approves 19 schemes computerization of arms licenses, citizensâ€™ facilitation centres for improvement of health services and IT support for deputy commissioners and chief secretary offices.