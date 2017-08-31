Khattak for addressing grievances of Sukhi Kanari project affectees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has asked for the progress report of the committee constituted to remove grievances raised by the affectees of Sukhi Kanari Hydro Power Project. He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Secretary Energy and EX MPA from Balakot Mazhar Ali Qasim and others attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the progress report prepared by the committee for removing the grievances of affectees of the Sukhi Kanari Hydro Power Project adding that their grievances have been removed to considerable extent.

However, the process continued and efforts were being made to remove the grievances of the affectees in the light of the direction given by the provincial government. Pervez Khattak directed to find out a way to compensate the affectees and remove their grievances otherwise work on this project may not be easy to start and thus the project completion may be delayed. The Chief Minister also asked about the details on the new Balakot city.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for a revised PC-I for the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Hospital in Peshawar.

He was presiding over a meeting here at his office in Chief Minister Secretariat. Senior Minister Health Shahram Tarakai, MPA Khaliq ur Rehman.