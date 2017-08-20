Khaqan’s accessibility

ACCESSIBILITY has always been an issue in this country as despite being representatives of the people, most of the Presidents, Prime Ministers, Ministers, Senators and members of the assemblies avoided closer interaction with electorates and stakeholders and as a consequence the gulf of misunderstanding increased creating problems for both sides. Some of them created firewalls around them and were accessible only to select and vested groups.

In this backdrop, it is appreciable that one of the striking features of way of working of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is that he is readily available to all those to whom he should be. Khaqan took oath as Prime Minister on August 1, 2017 and just within a fortnight he has established his reputation as one of the most accessible chief executives. He is not only disposing of routine business of the Government with utmost speed and efficiency but also meeting his cabinet colleagues, attending NA sessions, presiding over important meetings, exchanging views with delegations of MNAs from backward regions, listening to problems of people, activating his grievances cell and assuring fuller cooperation to Chief Ministers of Balochistan, GB and Azad Kashmir. He also intends to visit Balochistan to review for himself progress of on-going development projects as well as security situation in the province. If a team leader is active and vibrant, there is no reason his team members would not and the PM has given instructions to ministries to furnish him performance reports almost on a daily basis. His meetings with MNAs and stakeholders mean threadbare discussions on important issues and addressing concerns and reservations, if any. This would on the one hand ensure harmony in the working of the Government and on the other hand help expedite resolution of problems of people living in different constituencies. It was, perhaps, with this in mind that the Prime Minister, in his maiden address in the National Assembly, resolved to do work equivalent to 45 months during his 45-day tenure, as was originally conceived. As both the Prime Minister and the PML(N) have just a few months to go for next election, it is important that Abbasi maintains the tempo to deliver as per commitments made by the party in its elections manifesto.

