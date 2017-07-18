Khaqan announces century of oil, gas discoveries

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Monday, announced that oil and gas exploration companies had made three more discoveries during last few days, bringing the total number of finds to 101 in tenure of the present government so far. “All these finds have been made in Sindh province by PEL, OGDCL and United Energy Pakistan, and will produce around 52.5 mmcfd gas and 765 bpd oil,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

He said PEL made a discovery of 24 mmcfd gas and 765 barrels of oil in Badin, OGDCL discovered 15 mmcfd gas in Sukkur and Energy Pakistan 13.5 mmcfd gas in Mirpurkhas. “During last four years we have consumed 5.2 trillion cubic feet (TCF) gas and added 5.4 tcf reserves. In this way we have replaced 100 percent gas reserves consumed,” he said.

The minister said the reserves associated with new discoveries were based on 68 discoveries, while potential of remaining 33 finds were under evaluation. Out of total 101 discoveries, Abbasi said 87 finds were made in Sindh, seven each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power in 2013, he said over $10 billion foreign investment had poured in the country’s petroleum sector and despite low oil price scenario in international market.

Answering a question, he expressed confidence that gas supply to consumers was improving gradually due to several measures taken by the government.”Hopefully, when the present government will complete its five year term, the gas connections will be provided to consumers at their desired place.” He categorically said that there would be zero gas load-shedding in the next winter season, however there could be ‘local problem’ of low pressure in certain localities, which was being removed. Replying to another question, the minister said exploration activities were being affected in some areas of Balochistan due to certain reasons, and the ministry had canceled some blocks there.

However, he said, due to effective strategy of the government there would be discoveries from Balochistan province too. Commenting on gas theft, he said SNGPL and SSGCL have curtailed the unaccounted for gas (UFG) percentage to some extent and their efforts were continuing to overcome it completely.