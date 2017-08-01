Khaqan Abbassi all set to become new premier

Opp parties fail to reach consensus on joint candidate

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Enjoying clear majority in the National Assembly, PML-N candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbassi is all set to win the election of the leader of the house to be held today through the division of the house.

In all six candidates including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of PML-N are in the fray to contest the election at the specially convened session of the house at three in the afternoon.

Other candidates in the run include PPP’s Syed Khurshid Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar, PTI’s Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Sahibzada Tariqullah of Jamaat-e-Islami and Kishwar Zahra of MQM.

Opposition parties met in Islamabad today before filing of the nomination papers to agree on a consensus candidate but failed to make a breakthrough.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq scrutinized the nomination papers and found nomination papers of all the candidates in order. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad raised some objections to the nomination of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but these were rejected.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers any time before the start of the election process.

At the commencement of the proceedings, bells would be rung for five minutes to enable members not present in the Chamber to be present. This would be followed by locking of all entrances to the Lobby and the Assembly staff posted at each entrance would not allow any entry or exit until the voting is over.

The Speaker would read out names of the nominated candidates who have not withdrawn and ask members who wish to vote in favour of their candidates to pass in single file through the designated entrance. Tellers posted there would record their votes. After a member has recorded his vote, he would not return to the Chamber till completion of the voting process.

When all the members have recorded their votes, bells would be rung again for two minutes to allow members to return to the Chamber. The Speaker would then announce the result to the Assembly.

A candidate will have to secure 172 votes in the house of 342 to win the election.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) and its allies have comfortably majority in the National Assembly to get their candidate elected as Leader of the House.

Later, the swearing in ceremony for the prime minister will be held at the president house. President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath.

Earlier, a meeting between the opposition members on Monday ended without the parties’ consensus on a single candidate for the prime minister’s post.

In the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification in the Panamagate case, President Mamnoon Hussain had called a session of the National Assembly (NA) today (August 1) for the election of a prime minister.

The PML-N’s nominee, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is currently facing a Rs220 billion corruption inquiry being carried out by the National Accountability Bureau, submitted his nomination papers to NA Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik on Monday.

Speaking to the media after submitting his nomination papers, Abbasi, who was chosen by the party unanimously, said that he would continue with the policies of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the period of his tenure.

According to his party’s strategy, Abbasi will vacate his seat to pave the way for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take the chief executive’s position if and when the latter is elected to the National Assembly.

Expressing confidence that he would succeed, Abbasi added that the cabinet members would be decided by the party today.

Meanwhile, the opposition failed to agree on one nominee, with each party throwing its weight behind different candidates who also submitted their nomination papers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) put forward Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid’s name, but could not gain the support of any other party apart from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

The PPP said it would not back Rashid because of PTI chief Imran Khan’s criticism of Asif Ali Zardari in a speech a day earlier. Khan had accused Zardari of corruption and promised to pursue the former president in corruption cases.

PPP instead back Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar, Muttahida Qaumi Movement chose Kishwar Zehra, while Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) suggested the name of Sahibzada Tariqullah.

Defending the party’s decision to nominate Sheikh Rashid, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the AML chief “deserved the honour” of becoming PM as he fought the Panama case “on both political and legal fronts” along with PTI chairman Imran Khan and JI ameer Sirajul Haq.

However, since Haq is a member of the Senate and Imran Khan is not a candidate, the party decided on Rashid’s name.

Qureshi and opposition leader Khursheed Shah both expressed hope that the opposition parties would continue to make efforts to agree on a single candidate.