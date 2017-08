Khanewal

Players from Khanewal have won three medals in the Punjab Wushu Kung Fu championship. The championship was held at Gujranwala in which teams from across the province participated.

Naeem Akhtar won silver medal while Jamshed Hussnain and Usman got bronze medals. Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Siyal, AC Agha Zaheer and District Sports Officer Shafiq-ur-Rehman felicitated the players over the best performance.—APP