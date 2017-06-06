Khan terms Trump tweet ill informed

London

London mayor Sadiq Khan has “more important things to do” than responding to a tweet by US President Donald Trump, censuring him in the wake of terror in the British capital, his spokesperson says.

Khan called on Londoners not to be alarmed after the attack, which left seven dead and more people injured on Saturday.

Early on Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to hit the Muslim mayor for his call for calm.

This file photo taken on June 2, 2017 shows US President Donald Trump speaking during a bill signing at White House in Washington, DC. Trump said on June 4, 2017.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” said the US president in one of his tweets after the attack.

According to Khan’s spokesperson, “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”

Three women hand flowers to a police officer at a police cordon at the north end of London Bridge on June 4, 2017, to add to tributes piled their to the victims of the June 3 deadly terror attack.—Agencies