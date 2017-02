Sopore

In occupied Kashmir, a court today sent the illegally detained ailing senior Hurriyet leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, to Sopore Police Station on six days remand.

The Indian police had arrested Khan Sopori on February 15 from a condolence session on the occasion of 42nd death anniversary of Ghulam Muhammad Bulla and lodged him at Police Station, Sopore.

He was produced, today, before the court that sent him in police custody for six days.—KMS