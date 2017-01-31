Khalid Mansoor to lead OICCI

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Mr. Khalid Mansoor, Chief Executive Officer Hub Power Company Limited, has taken over as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2017 term. This was announced at the 157th Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the chamber on Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Nauman Ansari, President and Chief Executive Officer Faysal Bank Limited, was elected unopposed as the Vice President. The other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2017 are as follows Ms. Shazia Syed, CEO Unilever Pakistan, Mr. Syed Anis Ahmed, CEO Abbott Laboratories Pakistan, Mr. Nadeem Lodhi, CEO CitiBank N.A., Mr. Ghiasuddin Khan, CEO Engro Corporation, Mr. Kimihide Ando, CEO Mitsubishi Corporation, Mr. Bruno Olierhoek, CEO Nestle Pakistan, Mr. Jawwad Ahmed Cheema, CEO Shell Pakistan and Mr. Shahzad G. Dada, CEO Standard Chartered Bank.

The incoming OICCI President, Khalid Mansoor, in his message to the members said that OICCI’s active promotion of Pakistan as a land of opportunity with considerable growth potential especially for foreign investors, participation in streamlining taxation system, policy input on resolving energy supply gap, improving security environment especially in Karachi and improving Intellectual Property Rights in Pakistan.