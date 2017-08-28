Khalid Kharal passes away

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Veteran bureaucrat-turned-politician Khalid Khan Kharal and close aide of former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto passed away on Sunday.

Sources said Kharal was suffering from an ailment of the lungs and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore.

Political leaders and party workers began arriving

at his Lahore residence in Shadman Colony to offer their condolences after hearing of the news.

Initially a bureaucrat, Kharal served as the deputy commissioner of Larkana during Bhutto’s tenure. He also remained in prison during Gen (retd) Ziaul Haq’s regime.

He later joined the Pakistan Peoples Party and served as a minister in Benazir Bhutto’s cabinet in the 1990s.

In December 2011, the former federal minister decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with other PPP leaders from Toba Tek Singh.