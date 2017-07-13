Khairabad faces problem

Khairabad is one of the most beautiful villages in district Kech where the people are facing a plethora of problems, especially, apart from others, there is a lack of hospitals and doctors. People have to go to Turbat city in connection with a small treatment like fever or headache.

We request the government of Balochistan to make available doctorts in hospital so that the people of the area suffer little on this account as there are many other problems which they have to undergo.

SOHAILA AMJID

Khairabad Turbat

