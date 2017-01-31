Khadm-e-Punjab Child Nutrition, Stunting Reduction Programme approved

Staff Reporter

The Khadm-e-Punjab Child Nutrition and Stunting Reduction Programme has been approved at the maiden meeting of the provincial steering committee held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Monday. In the first phase, the program will be launched in 11 districts of the South Punjab and later the programme will be expanded to other districts. Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the programme is very vital for the mother and child health and an effective mechanism has been evolved for the implementation of the programme. He said all-out resources will be ensured for the mother and child health.

He said the effective implementation of the programme all concerned departments will coordinate and discharge their responsibilities in an effective manner to make the programme a success. He said immediate steps will be taken to resolve the issue of stunting and conventional thinking and attitudes will have to be changed. He said all departments will act in a close coordination and effective awareness campaign should be launched.

The member health and planning gave a briefing on the programme. Provincial minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, Khwaja Salman Rafique, Syed Haroon Sultan Bokhari, Khwaja Imran Nazeer, the chairman Planning and Development, and secretaries of the concerning departments were also present on the occasion.