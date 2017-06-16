Khadija Siddiqui’s plight

We often hear Justice delayed is justice denied. This is true about Khadija Siddiqui’s case. She had been running from pillar to post to get Justice. But she has been silently suffering from the pangs of this gruesome tragedy. She was attacked by her class fellow in a rage of unrequited obsession. They were both class fellows at a private law college. She stopped talking to him due to his obsessive and abusive behaviour. Nothing else has been disclosed about this sordid affair as to why he attacked her.

A year ago while she had gone to Convent of Jesus & Mary to fetch her younger sister the assailant Shah Husain attacked her with a butcher’s knife. She sustained 23 grievous wounds. She was rushed to Services Hospital where a team of doctors worked for 8 long hours to save her life. The deep scars of wounds remind us of her plight. Shah Husain is the son of an influential local lawyer. His father has been pressurizing the poor girl to forgive and forget. He is supported by a group of lawyers whose mere presence in the Court is quite intimidating and threatening. If this is the behaviour of the protectors of the people’s rights then how would others behave?

Recently she appeared in the law examination in a centre where her assailant was present too. Security was provided to her on this occasion but she could not bear the sight of the accused. She was interviewed by Maria Memon, ARY TV anchor to tell her side of the story. The young woman’s plight is too great to bear. With all the odds against her she has firmly stood to seek justice. She has managed to pursue the case and her studies. The life must go on.

A glimmer of hope has arisen on the horizon. The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court has taken notice of her case. He has ordered a judicial magistrate to hear the case on a daily basis and decide it within 30 days. Good luck Khadija. Your perseverance has paid off. Hats off to you.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

