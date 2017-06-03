Kh Asif says PML-N respects State institutions

Opposition walks out of NA

Islamabad

Sophia Siddiqui

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday tried to brush aside the impression that the government is on a collision course with the judiciary and other institutions by stating that PML-N has rendered great sacrifices to strengthen judiciary.

“Today, if the judiciary is so powerful, it is the fruit of our struggle and that of lawyers,” the minister said while responding to the address of opposition leader, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in the National Assembly who raised questions on the recent statement made by Nihal Hashmi of PML-N.

The federal minister said our blood was included in the struggle for restoration of Chief Justice, that was why the judiciary today was more free in making decisions and defending the institution”.

He asked the opposition not to sermonize the PML-N, as it had played a great role for the last twelve years to strengthen the judiciary, adding that “the people who were now making hue and cry were companions of military dictators at the time when PML-N was struggling for democracy”.

He said that PML-N had always respected the institutions and judiciary and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always bowed his head before the supreme institution.. “Our constitution as well as the institutions is very dear to us. We believe powerful institutions will guarantee the existence of Pakistan, he remarked”.

The Minister said that PM’s sons are appearing before the Joint Investigation Team adding that all the family had bowed before the decision of SC.

The minister said that he personally had no objection to providing live coverage to the opposition, saying that the parliamentarians were representing around 200 million people of Pakistan so by facilitating live coverage would enable them to know what is happening in the parliament. The minister suggested that the parliament should launch its own television channel and telecast the proceedings of both the houses live to help people know what contributions their representatives are making to the parliament’s work. On Nehal Hashmi issue, the minister said that it was historic that the PML-N took a swift action and not only revoked his membership in the Senate but also cancelled his party membership..

He however, suggested that the opposition leader should put his own house in order and check what was happening there. The minister said that the smooth functioning of the parliament was the demonstration of democratic culture. This parliament should be remembered for playing an active role for strengthening the institutions, he added.

Opposition parties of Friday once again staged walk out of National Assembly over not broadcasting Khurshid Shah’s speech over state TV.