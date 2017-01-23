Kh Asif asks PTI chief to show party’s foreign funding money trail

PTI, JI fail to provide proof in Panama Papers case: Dr Musadiq, Daniyal Aziz

Islamabad

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should stop misleading the nation and show money trail of his party foreign fundings.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had started hearing on embezzlement in PTI’s party funds and issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan.

He said that now Imran Khan had to inform how he collected money in the name of donations and Zakat, which he was using in the name of his mother.

The PTI leadership should avoid adopting double standard as on the one hand they were demanding PML-N to show money trail proof, while on the other hand they were hiding it from the ECP.

He said the ECP was a major setup regarding any election activity in the country and all grievances were directly sent and heard by the commission. He questioned, “Why PTI’s chief failed to inform the commission about money trail of foreign funding.”

He said that it was for the first time in the history of the country that old money transaction record was being provided with full documents before the court. He added such record was even for the year 1979-80.

“We being an elected public representatives are accountable to every one and we consider it our responsibility to patiently show all the proofs regarding money transaction in any explanation.”

PML-N leader Ameer Mauqam said that despite heavy claims of change, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed to address the sufferings of the people.

He added even medicines were not available for road accident patients. He said that PTI and Jamat-e-Islami always talked about corruption but both parties failed to control that issue in KPK, a province where they were running the coalition government.

He alleged that both the parties were actually involved in corruption cases. He said that many PTI workers were leaving the party in KPK due to its poor policies and advised its leadership to do some development and welfare work for general public in their remaining tenure in the province.

Meanwhile, spokesman to Prime Minister Dr Musadiq Malik on Monday said the lawyers of Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had failed to prove direct or indirect connection of the prime minister with the London apartments during three weeks of hearings of Panama Papers case in Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference here along with member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Daniyal Aziz, he said the court repeatedly asked the lawyers of Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI to give a single piece of evidence about connection of Prime Minister with London flats, but they failed to do so.

He said as it did in case of election rigging, the PTI came with “truckload of evidence” but the result was nil. Supreme Court asked for a positive evidence as newspaper clippings, excerpts from books and assumptions could not be admitted in court as a proof, he explained.

He said the reports of BBC and the German magazine supported the Sharif family’s viewpoint in the court.

According to the documents, Nescoll and Nielsen owned the flats till 2006, and later the ownership of the properties were transferred from Qatari family to Hussain Nawaz, he said.

There was nothing new in the documents mentioned in the report of the German magazine, he added.—APP