KfW delegation reviews PPAF implemented projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A high level delegation of KfW Development Bank, Germany accompanied by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund’s (PPAF) officials visited Village Dedan of Haripur District to review the progress and impact of the KfW funded Livelihood Support and Promotion of Small Community Infrastructure Program (LACIP)implemented by PPAF through National Rural Support Program (NRSP). KfW has invested over Rs22 million for the development of basic infrastructure in Haripur including street pavement and drain, link road, pipe irrigation, hand pumps and bio gas plants in the form of 26 small and large projects implemented over a period of four years (2013-2016) through LACIP. The aim of the program is to enhance the quality of lifestyle of the people via generating social capital and empowering the community, especially women to improve their capabilityaround managerial skills, linkages development, operational and maintenance of the projects to ensure sustainable development. Dr.Henning Plate, Head of the PAK/AFG Division in the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, Berlin appreciated the development work of PPAF and NRSP in village Dedan, Haripur. During his visit, he spoke to the community members, encouraging them to continue the hard work for betterment of their village for current and future projects. He commented that Such collaborations will strengthen Pakistan-German partnership and will result in in economic betterment of the country. He also said that “The impact of these interventions is impressive and has shown immense commitment of PPAF and NRSP as well as the people of these communities towards fostering economic and social development,”.