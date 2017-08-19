Keys of ambulances handed over to Social Security Hospitals

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Labour, Transport, Mass Transit and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah distributed/handover 18 ambulances to various Hospitals of Social Security during a simple but dignified ceremony held at K.V. Social Security Hospital SITE, of Karachi on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Social Security Farooq Laghari, Director Medical Dr. Mumtaz Shaikh, all Directors, MS, DMSs President Peoples Staff Union Malik Naveed, Ashraf Shah, Imdad Bappar, Imdad Baper, General Secretary Akhtar Zaman, Nazeer Qureshi, Malik Sher Taj Muhammad, Zahid Brohi, Azam Slehri and others.

Commissioner SESSI Farooq Laghari, briefed the Minister Labour about the modern and equipped with latest machinery and equipments, 18 Ambulances worth of Rs. 215 Lac to provide the medical and treatment to the patient of for fling area of the Sindh including Karachi, besides establishment of Cardio Vascular ward / unit in Valika Hospital, SITE and Burns Ward in Landhi SEESI Hospital respectively.

On the occasion, the Sindh Labour Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah reiterated the Laborers Friendly Policy of PPP. He said that the Health and other institutions were the establish for the Laborers and their families including their children for betterment and medical care with Health, Education and other basic needs and facilities provided to them on priority.