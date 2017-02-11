Key parts of Mali peace deal to roll out soon

Kidal, Mali

Key provisions of a peace deal signed by the Malian government and ex-rebels in 2015 are finally due to be rolled out imminently, according to an official document obtained by AFP Friday.

Tuareg-led rebels led an uprising in 2012 that was hijacked by rebels, throwing Mali into chaos and triggering a UN-French military intervention the following year, but the rebels later signed an accord without the rebels.

The official document seen by AFP and under consideration Friday by the government, ex-rebels and pro-Bamako militias at a gathering in the Malian capital appeared to show a willingness to overcome several sticking points after months of limited progress. Also present were Algerian foreign affairs minister Ramtane Lamamra, the United Nations’ Mali special representative Mahamat Saleh Annadif and a French diplomatic representative.—Agencies