Key militant commander surrenders in Quetta

Quetta

A key militant commander of the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) surrendered before government officials in Quetta on Monday.

Captian An official pins a Pakistan flag on the surrendering militant’s chest — Ali Shah.

Balakh Sher Badini, who belonged to the outlawed BLA, laid down his arms at the Madadgar Cell of the Frontier Corps (FC).

“I am a proud Pakistani and a brave Baloch,” Badini, wearing clothes in the colour of the Pakistani flag, said at the press conference organised to announce his decision.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Government of Balochistan Spokesperson Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and FC Sector Commander Brig Khalid Baig were present at the press conference.

“I was deceived by foreign-sponsored elements to carry out terrorist activities in Balochistan,” Badini said.

Badini had been operating in Balochistan’s Noshki district for the last few years.

The government and law enforcement officials welcomed Badini for giving up his weapons and urged other absconders to do the same and participate in the reconciliation process.

A person coming forward and “laying down his weapons is a good omen for the country and province”, the home minister stated.