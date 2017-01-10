Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

The Keti Bandar is a port on the Arabian Sea, located in the Thatta district of Sindh. It was built on the remains of Debal where Muhammad Bin Qasim had landed. The Keti Bandar project was initiated by the PPP government to generate coal-based energy and to develop medium and small scale industries. But the project was abandoned by the successive governments. Now this is good news that the Keti Bandar project has been made part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ports play an important role in the development of a country. India has 12 major ports and 185 small ports. A huge amount of $ 15 billion is being invested by Indian government on ports development. The River Indus had many ports in the past i.e. Shah Bandar, Gharo, Daragi and Bhamhore. These ports were destroyed due to the ravages of the river or by the change of its course. There is a strong need to revive these ports after considering adequate hydrographical surveys and financial feasibility. The much onus falls on the shoulders of the Government of Sindh because the project was originally initiated by the PPP.