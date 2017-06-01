Kerosene oil, LDO prices kept intact, Petrol, HSD prices lowered

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The government, Wednesday, maintained the current prices of to maintain the prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) as well as reduced the prices of MS 92 RON Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD). New the prices of petroleum products will be effective from today (Thursday) to the end of current month.

In this regard, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government had taken the decision to provide maximum relief to the masses. He said that Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Resources and OGRA have recommended an increase of Rs. 13.54/Litre in the price of Kerosene Oil, increase of Rs. 9.28/Litre in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO), decrease of Rs. 2.43/Litre in the price of MS 92 RON Petrol, and decrease of Rs. 3.31/Litre in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD), with effect from 1st June 2017.

The Minister stated that, in line with the Prime Minister’s instructions to provide maximum relief to the common man, and keeping in view that Kerosene Oil and LDO is used by the low income segments of the country’s population, it has been decided to maintain the prices of Kerosene Oil and LDO at the current level till 30th June 2017.

This decision has been taken also keeping in view the fact that Kerosene Oil caters to the energy needs of the poor. The Minister further announced that the Prime Minister has directed to reduce the prices of MS 92 RON Petrol and HSD by Rs. 1.20 / Litre and Rs. 1.60 / Litre, respectively, with effect from 1st June 2017 until 30th June 2017. The new prices for Diesel will be Rs 81.40/Litre and for Petrol Rs 72.80/Litre.

The Finance Minister highlighted that the government has absorbed significant impact of price increases since April 2016 and has suffered considerable loss of revenue. During this period only partial increases have been passed on since December 2016.