Kerber out of Birmingham with hamstring injury

Angelique Kerber suffered a fresh blow on Sunday when a hamstring strain forced the world number one to withdraw from the Aegon Classic in Birmingham. Kerber has been clinging onto top spot in the WTA rankings despite failing to win a Tour level title this year. Now the German’s grass-court preparations for Wimbledon, one of her best chances of capturing a third Grand Slam title, have been hampered by the hamstring problem. “It was okay, but when I started practising again after (the French Open in) Paris I felt it in the last few days,” Kerber said.

Originally Published by APP