Kerb currency market

Karachi

Following were the Opening and Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. Low Rate High Rate

U.S $ (Inter Bank) Nil Nil

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 107.00 107.20

SAUDIA RIYAL 28.40 28.65

UAE DIRHAM 29.15 29.35

EURO 112.50 114.00

UK POUND 132.75 134.25

JAPANI YEN 0.94209 0.96209

CHF 105.47 106.47

DKK 15.04 15.14

NOK 12.62 12.72

SEK 11.68 11.78

AUD $ 81.31 82.31

CAD $ 81.25 82.25

SGD $ 75.54 76.04

HK $ 13.65 14.15

KWD 348.60 348.70

QTR RIYAL 29.14 29.24

OMANI RIYAL 261.45 261.95

BH DINAR 281.20 281.70

INDIAN RUPEE Nil Nil

IRQ DINAR 0.074 0.080