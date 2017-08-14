Kenya’s millennials relish record participation in just concluded polls

Nairobi

Kenya’s Dennis Ng’ang’a has uploaded over 10 photos of his pinky finger bearing a dark purplish blue mark on his facebook page, a proof that he took part in country’s historic elections on Aug. 8.

It was Ng’ang’a’s first time to take part in a general elections and he is not taking it for granted.

The first-time voter is capitalizing on the situation to send a message to fellow youth and the 19-year-old felt that casting his vote is in itself a milestone.

He achieved his singular mission of electing his preferred leaders at all levels of government.

The next step, he says, is making the leaders deliver on their promises. He plans to do so on social media platforms where majority of newly elected leaders are members.

Ng’ang’a is among millions of Kenyan millennials who took part in the general election for the first time and if numbers do not lie, the country’s political landscape is headed for a change with the youth becoming more assertive on the kind of leaders they want.

Even though some of the leaders that Ng’ang’a voted for did not make it, he’s happy that a Constituency in central business district of Nairobi where he voted, his favorite lawmaker and a renowned artiste has made it to the August House.—Xinhua