Kenya to host 2nd edition of EAIES

The Islamic Economy has seen tremendous increase in recent years transcending its traditional geographic boundaries, its entrance into East Africa could revolutionize the region’s finance & banking sector, Tourism, and Hotel sector and Fast moving consumer goods.

To explore how East Africa can tap into the Islamic Economy, with an estimated global value of $2.3 trillion, Kenya will host the 2nd edition of the East Africa Islamic Economy Summit (EAIES 2017) on the 10th & 11th April 2017.

Another platform endorsed by East Africa’s Private and public sector leadership with speakers drawn from Governments, international experts on Islamic Finance and Economy, Banking sector leaders, regulatory authorities etc.

The summit comes at a time when East Africa’s traditional Investor and FDI sources are faced with changing political dynamics, uncertain global markets and divergent monetary policies hence making it the right moment for the region to diversify its investor portfolio.—Agencies