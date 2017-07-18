Keep environment clean

Right now Zika virus cases are posing a big threat to the countries the world over. In particular I have been reading the news of Zika virus cases in the Asian countries. These reports are really alarming, creating panic among the public. It is easy for the virus to spread and circulate unabated. Nowadays many countries in the world are on the threshold of great technology due to which the people are on the move from one place to another one for the reasons like family, jobs and business.

In this background, the infective agents like Zika virus can easily cause infection to the public. In any case, timely medical treatment and precautionary steps are necessary to keep such dangerous agents at bay. The countries and the medical fraternity should do their bit towards tackling the virus threats. Finally, diseases are in general stemming from the unclean environment and polluted surroundings. Therefore, amid chaos in modern life comes the responsibility of the public in matters of safeguarding the environment and Mother Earth.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

India

