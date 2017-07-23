Kech dates are the sweetest dates around the world. They are too much popular for their taste. People from all over the world not just like them rather they use them like a medicine. The most popular dates are, Bigmijangi, Mozati, Chapshok, Gogna, Konzanabad. Kech dates are found in Australia, Germany, France, America and other famous countries. But unfortunately, the farmers are not getting the share which is due to them. The farmers are compelled to sell their dates on cheap rates since they need to run their home. The companies take dates per kilo just in fifteen rupees which is a gruesome injustice to the hard work of the farmers. The companies’ owners are going rich and richer but the state of farmers is still the same. The concerned authorities should take a serious note of solve this issue.

G.M BALOCH

Via email

