KEA hits streets against attack on special status

‘Tinkering with article 35A akin to playing with fire’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Economic Alliance, an umbrella body of valley-based trade and commerce organisations, hit streets to protest against the Indian plans to abrogate Article 35A that bars settlement of outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir and grants special rights to the permanent residents of the territory.

The traders held a sit-in at Press Enclave in Srinagar and then started a march towards Civil Secretariat. Indian police prevented the march and arrested the trade leaders including Farooq Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Siddeeqe Ronga, Haji Nisar and Tassaduq Hussain Laway. The protesters also raised slogans against implementation of Goods and Services Tax in the territory. The protest was also joined by KEA Chairman, Muhammad Yousuf Chapri. Prior to the march, KEA co-chairman, Farooq Ahmad Dar, addressed journalists and expressed concern over the efforts being made for abrogation of Article 35A. He said GST is a direct attack on fiscal policy of occupied Kashmir.

The PDP-BJP regime is implementing the RSS agenda and is hell bent upon doing away with Article 370, he said and added that KEA would raise awareness among common people about the dangerous consequences of abrogation of Article 35A.

Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, said, “The BJP-led government is using every dirty trick to harm our special status while Kashmir-based PDP is helping them for the sake of chair.”

President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, termed attempts to abrogate Article 35A a deep-rooted conspiracy to enslave the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chairman of Kashmir Economic Forum, Showkat Chowdhary, warned that they would hit streets if Article 35A was abrogated.

President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Bashir Ahmad Rather, said tinkering with Article 35A is akin to playing with fire.—KMS