City Reporter

The K-Electric has entered in to Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA) with Oursun Pakistan for 50 MW solar power project. An official of KE said here on Saturday that the agreement to this effect was inked by Tayyab Tareen, Chief Executive Officer of KE, and Nadeem Babar of Oursun Pakistan.

The 50 MW solar project in Gharo, District Thatta, is expected to commence commercial operation by the second quarter of 2018, it was further stated.