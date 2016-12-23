KE, HMB join hands to facilitate customers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Aimed at facilitating consumers seeking new electricity connections, K-Electric has now joined hands with HabibMetro Bank to facilitate its valued customers. The collaboration will now enable consumers to easily make payments against their New Connection requests from K-Electric in addition to paying their monthly bills, at over 133 HabibMetro banks across Karachi and Hub.

According to KE spokesperson, “In line with KE’s customer centric approach and focus on continuous process improvement, we are constantly enhancing and simplifying the process to acquire new electricity connection in various ways. Our collaboration with HMB is yet another testament of KE’s unwavering commitment to greater consumer care and further strengthens our position as a progressive power utility.” Spokesperson from HabibMetro Bank commented, “We are delighted to partner with K-Electric; this initiative furthers HabibMetro’s objective of serving customers through dynamic services that cater their evolving financial needs.

With one of the largest branch networks in Karachi and state-of-the-art banking solutions, HabibMetro is optimally positioned to facilitate the growing consumer base of K-Electric in an efficient manner.” The utility has recently established new connection front desks at all of its 29 Integrated Business Centers aimed at providing one-window operations for provision of new electricity connections.

The utility is also mobilizing its mobile vans at multiple locations in Karachi on a regular basis to facilitate consumers on their doorstep under its IBC on Wheels initiative. Earlier this year, KE also joined hands with 1LINK to provide e-Payment solutions for consumers seeking new electricity connections.