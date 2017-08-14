KE facilitates customers for new connections

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Aimed at facilitating customers seeking new electricity connections and promote energy conservation practices, Karachi Electric (KE) has set up facilitation stall at the 4th Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) Expo 2017.

KE facilitation stall at ABAD Expo 2017 created a direct interaction opportunity between KE team and customers regarding pertinent information on acquiring new power connections. During the exhibition, KE also raised raise public awareness around energy conservation and actively promoted energy efficiency initiatives.

Per KE spokesperson, “In line with KE’s customer centric approach and commitment towards promoting energy conservation practices, we are glad to be a part of this exhibition today. Our collaboration with ABAD is yet another testament of KE’s unwavering commitment to greater consumer care and further strengthens our position as a progressive power utility. We will continue to extend all possible support to ABAD in the future as well.”

KE offers a wide range of customer care touch points from call center, centralized handling of complaints via web to dedicated customer care offices in 29 IBCs. In addition, KE also offer live chat service via SMS and complaint resolution 24/7 via email and social media forums. The power utility mobilizes mobile vans across the city to facilitate consumers at their doorstep. K-Electric is also committed to energy conservation and carries out a robust public awareness campaign to help preserve the country’s precious resources. To date more than 1.3 million consumers have been reached through these campaigns, including more than 50,000 school children.