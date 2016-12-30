KE embracing transformation through digitalization: Shoaib Baig

Staff Reporter

Karachi

According to Gallup’s 142-country study on the State of the Global Workplace, only 13% of employees worldwide are engaged at work. HR experts globally are striving to raise the bar as increase in workplace engagement is important to achieve sustainable growth for companies both in public as well as private sector.

There are various organizations in Pakistan that consider employee engagement a critical aspect to motivate high performance and align talent with business strategy. However, there is a unique local success story that has not only stirred the country but its success echoes at the international levels. The Harvard Business School teaches a case study on K-Electric’s excellence and revival since its privatization under the course ‘‘corporate turnarounds’’.

Pakistan has a rich and vibrant pool of talent in all disciplines. The universities deliver potential individuals to the corporate sector every year. It’s more of a goldmine of high achievers with a profound desire for success.

Shoaib Baig, Chief People Officer, K-Electric viewed the role of HR as primarily administrative in nature, serving more of a process-oriented arm of management. As a corporate entity, he observed a 360 degree shift in responsibility and a focus on HR as a strategic function to an organization’s competitiveness. The evolution has enabled HR to add more value to an organization in terms of alignment towards business strategy, organizational change facilitation and employee advocacy.

Sharing his views on the importance of relationship between organization and employees, Baig added that K-Electric has been able to roll out new cultural and engagement initiatives by developing and implementing a structured approach to open two-way communication between the organization and employees and by rolling out our People Strategy – Enable, Energize and Empower.

The power utility is able to design and implement a new Performance Management Framework, enabling the organization to instill a culture of performance and delivery. “There is a continuous dialogue throughout the year on employees’ performance to keep it consistent with evolving business needs,” he added. Baig further told Pakistan Observer that KE has been able to introduce numerous people-centric initiatives like new organizational values, KE Leadership framework, Khushian Bant-nay ka AZM (celebrating employees’ birthdays by sending them a gift), town halls etc.

Moreover, in line with its Diversity and Inclusion roadmap, the power utility has announced major initiatives like My Child Care Assistance and improved Maternity Policy by facilitating and giving flexibility to working mothers. Another initiative is the launch of Employee Advocacy Framework (Awaz Portal), through which the company has provided a platform for employees to voice their ideas, concerns and issues.

Digital technology is playing a critical role in virtually all aspects of our lives and we are experiencing an exponential use of technology in the workplace. “KE has revolutionized the digital arena by radically transforming the way organizations operate, while challenging the HR functions to identify new ways for talent management,” added Baig while giving interview to the Pakistan Observer.

In today’s world where information of an organization is categorized as a strategic asset, K-Electric is embracing transformation through digitalization as one of its must win battles. K-Electric has marked 2016 as a year of enablement as part of its people strategy. With accessibility to information a click away, this digital revolution has brought convenience in the lives of the employees, he said.

Another example of state-of-the-art technology is the deployment of ‘Success Factors’ at KE.

Driven by the need to succeed in today’s volatile business environment, Baig stated that the company requires right talent to successfully execute business strategy. This resulted in the necessity to configure a competency model that aligns with your talent strategy and business objectives.

According to Baig, KE has recently deployed SAP’s state-of-the-art cloud based HR solution ‘SuccessFactors’, to help drive a high performance culture across the organization. This is a part of the company wide business transformation- enabling us to digitalize our HR processes and support the core business in decision making through improved tools & visibility. In the first year of its deployment we are using the following functions: Employee Profile; Talent Acquisition and Probation Evaluation.

Adding other KE’s recent initiatives to facilitate employees, Baig told about People Connect which is a first of its kind initiative in Pakistan, where various employee service channels have been consolidated and synergized using both digital and physical mediums to cater to our diverse employee base.