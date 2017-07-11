KDA’s Rs6301.9m budget for FY 2017-18 approved

Staff Reporter

The Governing Body of Karachi Development Authority in its special meeting, approved the Budget Estimates for the year 2017-2018 having outlay of Rs 6301.973 million and the Supplementary Budget of Rs 4077.215 for the Financial Year 2016-17.

The GB KDA also granted approval for commencement / implementation of the new budget with effect from July 1, 2017 in terms of the Section 27 of the KDA Order, 1957, said a statement on Mon-

day.

The Minster for Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Government of Sindh, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Body KDA, Jam Khan Shoro, presided over the meeting.

Director General, KDA, Syed Nasir Abbas, presented the Budget Estimates for the new fiscal year and the Supplementary Budget for the last financial year.

The DG KDA presented the first KDA Budget on its revival after fourteen (14) years of dissolut-

ion.

The special meeting of Governing Body KDA was attended by the Member Provincial Assembly and GB of KDA Sajid Jokhio and Javed Nagori, Provincial Secretary, Local Government Department, Ramzan Awan, besides Director Finance & Accounts, KDA, Shamsher Ahmed Khan, Additional Director Finance and Accounts (Budget), Liaquat Ali and other KDA officials.

Addressing the meeting, Jam Khan Shoro said that in the new financial year, Government of Sindh, has allocated additional funds to the tune of 12 billion rupees for 15 ongoing mega projects and 14 new mega projects for Karachi.

Jam Khan Shoro further said that the Government of Sindh, was extending all possible help and support for making KDA as a stable development authority of the province.

He urged the KDA functionaries to play their due role in the development of the metropolitan city of Karachi.

Presenting the KDA Budget, the Director General KDA, Syed Nasir Abbas said that in the new KDA Budget, Rs 2333.572 million have been allocated for development works, Rs. 98.788 million for repair and reconstruction, Rs. 433.597 million for non-development expenditure, Rs. 3436.016 million for payment of salary and pension.

Syed Nasir Abbas, said that in pursuance of the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, KDA has started operation to retrieve KDA land from the possession of land mafia / land grabbers.

The Director General, KDA, expressed gratitude and thanks to the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minster for LG, Jam Khan Shoro, besides Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary LG Sindh for the support and assistance provided by them since revival of KDA.