KDA to fine users of residential land for commercial activities

Observer Report

Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Nasir Abbas has said that commercial institutions like hotels, schools and tuition centers on resident plots are basic violations of allotments.

KDA will soon develop a scheme to fine those owners whose resident plots are being used for commercial purposes and allocate the collected amount for necessary development projects.

DG KDA has advised the engineers of both North Karachi Township and KDA scheme number two North Nazimabad to start the projects with immediate effect.

He has also directed the executive engineer of Korangi to play the role of collecting outstanding balances from Korangi Industrial Area for its development.

Syed Nasir Abbas was unhappy with the executive engineers of Clifton and Surjani Town and said KDA will not tolerate inefficient engineers, officers and other staff.

He said that we are proud of the fact that KDA possesses hardworking and experienced engineers who have mostly been the part of all the mega projects initiated by Sindh Government.

DG KDA said that he is trying to get some schemes of Karachi mega projects working completely under KDA and to make the collection of service charges of those who work on these schemes possible.

A detailed discussion on charging fee on parking and Bachat Bazaar was also conducted in the session.

KDA’s director of parking Syed Obaid Ahmed gave a thorough briefing to DG KDA and told that the charged parking of Karachi Civic Center is under KDA’s control, and eight million rupees have been added in the revenue due to charged parking.

Apart from that, four Bachat Bazaars of Surjani Town have contacted KDA and soon KDA will start charged parking around these bazaars as well.