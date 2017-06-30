KDA re-activates Rain Emergency Centre

IGP for implementation of emergency plan

Staff Reporter

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has restored its Rain Emergency Centre at Civic Centre here. The Director General KDA Syed Nasir Abbas said this here on Thursday during visits to various KDA schemes at Clifton, Korangi, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir Band and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, said a statement.

He expressed satisfaction on arrangements of sewerage system of KDA’s schemes and said the staffers should ensure their availability to cope with any rain emergency.

He also directed Executive Engineer Civic Centre, Zahid Hussain to make arrangements for immediate de-watering in the surroundings of Civic Centre building.

The statement also advised the people to contact the KDA Rain Emergency Centre on : 021-9923247,021-9923248, 021-9923249, 021- 9923250, 021-9923251, 021-9923252 and 021-9923253, to get help in case of emergency situation during rain.

Meanwhile, The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja here on Thursday directed the Traffic Police to make sure that the rain emergency plan is implemented in accordance with its true spirit.

He also instructed that alternate routes should be identified for the roads where the rain water has accumulated and these be properly intimated for the convenience of the people.

The IGP called for undertaking required measures for draining out accumulated rain water.

He said that steps be also taken for removing vehicles from the roads, that develop faults owing to rain water etc. Assistance should be provided to people driving such vehicles.

The IGP said that arrangements be also made for easing pressure from the roads in view of rain water.

Officers and jawans of the traffic police be deployed at traffic light signals, roundabouts, traffic junctions.

The IGP directed that traffic helpline 195 should effectively provide guidance to the people.

Different parts of the city received the second spell of showers Thursday noon making weather all the cool and providing much needed respite to the citizens.

Coordinator, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi office, Muhammad Rashid talking to APP said rain was mainly registered in the suburbs and not across Karachi.

“There will be more rain by this evening across the metropolis,” said the meteorologist urging motorists and motorcyclists to be extremely cautious while driving.

In reply to a question, he said the spell will continue for another day or two turning weather significantly pleasant.

Muhammad Rashid said more rains are expected during current monsoon in the province and its capital with expected positivity on different aspects of public life.