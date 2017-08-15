KDA play significant role for development of Karachi: Nasir

Staff Reporter

Director General KDA Syed Nasir Abbas has said that Karachi Development Authority (KDA) is the first development authority which was being formed since the establishment of Pakistan and it has played significant role for development of the mega business city.

Director General KDA Syed Nasir Abbas stated addressing the 70th independence grand jubilee and flag hoisting ceremony which was organized by KDA at civic center lawn while large number of KDA employees and officers was participated in Independence celebration.

Syed Nasir Abbas announced leviers and leave encashment for the 1 to 15 grade employees. “In past due to wrong doing of some elements KDA had lost their prestige while KDA has established their honor and prestige again with taking a sincere efforts for the development of citizens” Syed Nasir Abbas said.

“We are taking our esteem efforts to provide the facilities to the marginalized communities and due to the all these steps KDA has got a respect and honour” Director General said that. After that Director Finance Mr. Shamsher Ahmed Khan was attended a celebration programs in KDA School federal B area and Pipe Factory as a chief guest. On that occasion along with Shamsher Ahmed Khan, Chief Security officer Rao Muhmmad Tariq, Deputy Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Media Coordinator Nadeem Zahid and other officers were present there.

Director Finance Director Finance Ordered for the missing facilities in Federal B Area Block 16 schools on the instruction of Director General Syed Nasir Abbas.