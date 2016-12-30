KDA chief orders for preparing PC-1 for Surjani Town

City Reporter

Director General, Karachi Development Authority, Syed Nasir Abbas has directed the officials concerned to prepare PC-1 of KDA Scheme 41 Surjani Town, for its approval from Government of Sindh.

He issued such directives following the instructions of Sindh Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

During a meeting at his office, the DG said the minister has ordered for preparation of PC-1 for development and progress of area and for provision of better facilities to the residents of area.

Nasir Abbas also directed the Superintendent Engineer to focus on the issues of removal of encroachments and road cuttings in Surjani Town. He said in this connection coordination with district administration, SSP and DSP Surjani Town must be ensured.

Chief Engineer Asadullah Shah, Director Admin Engineering Mehbub Alam, Superintendent Engineer Shahid Jabbar and other concerned officers attended the meeting.