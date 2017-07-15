KCEU pays tributes to July 13, 1931 Kashmiri martyrs

Brussels

The Chairman of Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931. Speaking at a seminar in Brussels the Ali Raza Syed said that July 13 had significance in the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for freedom. The seminar was arranged by the KCEU and a number of people from different walks of life attended the event. Senior representative of KCEU, Khalid Joshi, moderated the seminar while former EU ambassador, Anthony Crasner, also participated in the programme and said, human rights of Kashmiris should be highlighted at the international level as much as possible.

Current situation in occupied Kashmir was also discussed in the seminar and speakers expressed grave concerns over the grim situation in the occupied territory.

In his speech, Ali Raza Syed urged the international community to take immediate and serious notice of worsening situation in the territory.

He said, the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiris especially peaceful protesters is a routine matter, no one is safe and Indian authorities are frequently committing war crimes in the territory.

He said that unfortunately violence and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir were rapidly increasing. Murder, rape, disappearances, torture, the use of guns by the Indian authorities and denial of freedom of speech and restriction on peaceful protest are routine matter in the occupied territory, he pointed out. He termed it as a brutal act and a violation of fundamental human rights of people. “But it cannot deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from their demand for right to self-determination,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed said, “We will make the international community especially Europeans aware of the atrocities as well as facts about severe situation related to human rights in occupied Kashmir. “We want to uncover real face of India,” he concluded.—KMS