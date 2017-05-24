KCEU condemns terrorist attack in Manchester

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Chairman of Kashmir Council European Union (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has expressed grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives in a deadly attack in Manchester city of United Kingdom.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Islamabad while condemning the attack said that violence and terrorism was not acceptable in any form. “Such attacks are assaults on sense of connection and shared humanity, tolerance, liberty and respect,” he said.

“Let’s stand with victims of terrorism everywhere including those in Manchester by sharing messages of support and love to the humanity, he said.

Ali Raza Syed expressed sympathy with the people of United Kingdom specially families of the victims and said, “We are standing with the people specially victims of the attack at this moment.”

“The terrorist attacks are hateful incidents and world should be united to confront the menace of terrorism.

We have to stand against the terrorism and give a message to the terrorists that they cannot achieve their evil goals through killing the masses,” he added.

It is to mention here that 22 people were killed and more than 50 were injured in a suicide attack in Manchester last night.—KMS